NHPC's Profits Surge Amidst Strong Revenue Growth

State-run hydroelectric power company NHPC announced a significant 15% rise in its consolidated net profit for the September quarter, reporting earnings of Rs 1,219.28 crore. This increase is primarily attributed to the company's higher revenue streams during this period.

In comparison, NHPC's net profit for the corresponding quarter of the previous year stood at Rs 1,060.34 crore, underscoring a robust financial performance.

The company's total income also saw an increase, reaching Rs 3,629.98 crore, up from Rs 3,402.09 crore in the same period last year, according to a recent regulatory filing.

