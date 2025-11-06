Left Menu

Egypt and Qatar Forge Billion-Dollar Coastal Real Estate Partnership

Egypt and Qatar signed a deal for a luxury real estate project on Egypt's Mediterranean coast, part of a $7.5 billion investment by Doha. The project will feature golf courses and marinas in Alam Al-Roum. Egypt will benefit from housing units and profits after costs are recouped.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 17:49 IST
Egypt and Qatar Forge Billion-Dollar Coastal Real Estate Partnership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move to bolster foreign investment, Egypt and Qatar have sealed a significant partnership to develop an upscale real estate and tourism venture along Egypt's Mediterranean coast. This collaboration is part of a broader $7.5 billion financial commitment from Doha to Cairo, as reported by Egyptian state television.

The Qatari Diar, a real estate entity under Doha's sovereign wealth fund, is slated to channel $29.7 billion into the project. This ambitious endeavor will introduce golf courses and marinas to Alam Al-Roum, a 7-kilometer stretch located roughly 480 kilometers northwest of the Egyptian capital. In exchange, Egypt will gain housing units valued at $1.8 billion and a share of the profits once Qatari Diar recoups its initial investments, as stated by Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly during the ceremonial signing.

Further emphasizing the project's magnitude, Qatar plans to inject $3.5 billion in fresh Foreign Direct Investment for the land dedicated to Alam Al-Roum in December, clarifying that these funds will not be in the form of deposits, noted Egyptian Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk. The country has been aggressively pursuing investments from wealthy Gulf nations amidst its mounting foreign debt and fiscal struggles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand: Jaunsari women heed panchayat's 'three-jewellery' rule to curb inequality, discord

Uttarakhand: Jaunsari women heed panchayat's 'three-jewellery' rule to curb ...

 India
2
When people understand law in their own language, it leads to better compliance and fewer lawsuits: PM Modi.

When people understand law in their own language, it leads to better complia...

 India
3
NPCC collects over 2 lakh signatures in 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' campaign

NPCC collects over 2 lakh signatures in 'Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod' campaign

 India
4
DMK hits out at AIADMK on women's safety, says oppn parties 'stooping to a political low'

DMK hits out at AIADMK on women's safety, says oppn parties 'stooping to a p...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025