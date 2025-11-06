Left Menu

QatarEnergy Announces December Crude OSP Adjustments

QatarEnergy has set its December Official Selling Prices (OSP) for Marine and Land Crude. Marine Crude OSP will be Oman/Dubai plus $0.50 per barrel, while Land Crude will be Oman/Dubai plus $1.00 per barrel, as per the latest pricing document.

06-11-2025
QatarEnergy has released its Official Selling Prices (OSP) for December, presenting adjustments for both Marine and Land Crude types. According to the updated pricing document, the Marine Crude's OSP is adjusted to Oman/Dubai plus $0.50 per barrel.

In contrast, Land Crude sees a more significant adjustment, with its OSP set at Oman/Dubai plus $1.00 per barrel. These changes highlight the ongoing strategic pricing shifts in the energy market.

This update is crucial for stakeholders in the oil and gas sector, providing insights into QatarEnergy's pricing strategies amid global market fluctuations.

