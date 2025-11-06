Pirates Strike Again: Threat Looms over Somali Waters

The Hellas Aphrodite, a Malta-flagged products tanker, has been attacked by pirates off the Somali coast, maritime security sources reported on Thursday. The incident has sparked fresh concerns over the safety of shipping lanes in this critical region.

During the assault, pirates reportedly fired upon the tanker and used a rocket-propelled grenade. Fortunately, the ship's 24 crew members were able to take shelter in a fortified area known as a 'citadel,' and remain safe.

European Union naval forces are responding to the incident. This attack mirrors a previous piracy incident in May 2024, reflecting an ongoing threat to vessels operating in these waters.

(With inputs from agencies.)