Pirates Strike Again: Threat Looms over Somali Waters

A Malta-flagged tanker was attacked by pirates off the Somali coast, raising security alarms for global shipping routes. All 24 crew members are safe inside a fortified area of the ship. Assistance from the EU's naval force has been sought as piracy fears resurface in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 19:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Hellas Aphrodite, a Malta-flagged products tanker, has been attacked by pirates off the Somali coast, maritime security sources reported on Thursday. The incident has sparked fresh concerns over the safety of shipping lanes in this critical region.

During the assault, pirates reportedly fired upon the tanker and used a rocket-propelled grenade. Fortunately, the ship's 24 crew members were able to take shelter in a fortified area known as a 'citadel,' and remain safe.

European Union naval forces are responding to the incident. This attack mirrors a previous piracy incident in May 2024, reflecting an ongoing threat to vessels operating in these waters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

