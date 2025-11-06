Left Menu

Unleashing India's Banking Potential: The Drive for Bigger Banks

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman emphasizes the need for larger, world-class banks in India. Discussions with the RBI and lenders aim to enhance credit flow and spur a virtuous investment cycle. Recent mergers and privatization efforts highlight the government's commitment to banking reforms and economic self-reliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 19:23 IST
Unleashing India's Banking Potential: The Drive for Bigger Banks
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
  • Country:
  • India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman urged the creation of larger, world-class banks in India, citing ongoing discussions with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and lenders to enhance credit flow. Addressing the SBI Banking and Economics Conclave 2025, she underscored the critical importance of transparent and system-driven lending processes.

Sitharaman highlighted the government's past efforts in banking consolidation, including significant mergers and privatization to foster economic self-reliance. Emphasizing infrastructure development, she noted a fivefold increase in capital expenditure over a decade and called for a balance between growth and fiscal stability to ensure macroeconomic resilience.

SBI Chairman CS Setty praised reforms and advocated for higher foreign direct investment limits in public sector banks. Setty projected SBI's ascent into the top 10 global banks by 2030, reflecting confidence in India's banking sector trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

