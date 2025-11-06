Left Menu

SJVN's Buxar Thermal Power Project Successfully Completes Trial Run

State-run SJVN Ltd has completed the trial run of Unit-1 at its Buxar Thermal Power Project. The successful 72-hour test marks a step towards commercial operation of the 660 MW unit. Utilizing supercritical technology, the project will help meet India's escalating power needs upon full commissioning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 19:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The state-run behemoth SJVN Ltd has achieved a notable milestone with the successful completion of a trial run for Unit-1 of its Buxar Thermal Power Project.

Chairman and Managing Director Bhupender Gupta announced that the 660 MW Unit-1, which is part of the larger 1320 MW project located in Bihar, passed its 72-hour trial run on November 5, 2025.

The achievement paves the way for the commercial operation of the unit. The project, leveraging advanced supercritical technology, is poised to generate approximately 9,828.72 million units of electricity annually, promising to bolster India's electricity supply in the face of rising demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

