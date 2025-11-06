SJVN's Buxar Thermal Power Project Successfully Completes Trial Run

The state-run behemoth SJVN Ltd has achieved a notable milestone with the successful completion of a trial run for Unit-1 of its Buxar Thermal Power Project.

Chairman and Managing Director Bhupender Gupta announced that the 660 MW Unit-1, which is part of the larger 1320 MW project located in Bihar, passed its 72-hour trial run on November 5, 2025.

The achievement paves the way for the commercial operation of the unit. The project, leveraging advanced supercritical technology, is poised to generate approximately 9,828.72 million units of electricity annually, promising to bolster India's electricity supply in the face of rising demand.

