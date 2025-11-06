Left Menu

NHPC's Financial Surge: A Strategic Shift in Leadership

NHPC, the state-owned hydro power company, reported a 15% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,219.28 crore for the September quarter, driven by higher revenues. The company also appointed Mahesh Kumar Sharma as the new Chief Financial Officer, effective November 2025.

New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2025 19:43 IST
NHPC, the state-owned hydro power behemoth, reported a significant financial gain this past quarter, showcasing a 15% increase in consolidated net profit, soaring to Rs 1,219.28 crore. The rise, attributed largely to increased revenues, reflects the company's robust economic health amidst fluctuating market conditions.

For the quarter ending September 30, 2024, NHPC's net profit was recorded at Rs 1,060.34 crore as per their latest regulatory filing. Simultaneously, total income escalated to Rs 3,629.98 crore from Rs 3,402.09 crore in the same quarter the previous year, underscoring a strategic financial trajectory.

In a noteworthy organizational change, Mahesh Kumar Sharma has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer, effective November 6, 2025. With over 30 years of robust experience in finance, Sharma is expected to steer NHPC's financial strategies and bolster its fiscal frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

