AD Ports Group to Invest in Revitalizing Syria's Trade Infrastructure

AD Ports Group announced a $22 million investment in Syria’s Latakia International Container Terminal, acquiring a 20% stake in partnership with CMA CGM Group. This move comes as Syria seeks to attract investment post-civil war, pitching itself as a trade hub at a recent conference in Saudi Arabia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 20:16 IST
AD Ports Group has announced its acquisition of a minority stake in the Latakia International Container Terminal, Syria's primary commercial port, as part of a $22 million deal. This strategic investment highlights Syria's efforts to re-engage with international investors as the nation rebuilds.

The agreement, formed through a joint venture with France-based shipping giant CMA CGM Group, will see AD Ports hold a 20% share. The Latakia terminal, a critical hub handling 95% of Syria's container volumes, is pivotal to the trade of agricultural and industrial goods.

As Syria emerges from a prolonged civil war, President Ahmed al-Sharaa is actively promoting the country as a lucrative trade corridor. At a recent Saudi Arabian conference, he cited significant foreign investment interest, noting efforts like those from AD Ports as essential to modernizing Syria's trade infrastructure and restoring Latakia's role as a crucial Mediterranean gateway.

