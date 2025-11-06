Katkari Community's Protest Gains Attention, Sparks Government Meeting

The Katkari community has called off its protest in Thane, Maharashtra, after assurances from government officials. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde promised a meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to address the community's pressing issues.

The protest began on Wednesday, drawing attention to concerns such as illiteracy, poverty, and allegations of bonded labor and trafficking. The protest included a hunger strike and sit-in, highlighting the community's urgent need for support.

State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik showed solidarity by visiting the protest site. Shinde assured the protesters that their demands are justified and would be discussed with the CM in an upcoming meeting in Mumbai, leading the community to halt their protest.

(With inputs from agencies.)