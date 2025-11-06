Left Menu

Katkari Community's Protest Gains Attention, Sparks Government Meeting

The Katkari community ended their protest in Thane after Deputy CM Shinde assured a meeting with CM Fadnavis to address their grievances. The protest highlighted issues like illiteracy, poverty, delayed MNREGA payments, and forced labor. Support from State Transport Minister Sarnaik strengthened their demands for government intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 06-11-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 20:57 IST
Katkari Community's Protest Gains Attention, Sparks Government Meeting
  • Country:
  • India

The Katkari community has called off its protest in Thane, Maharashtra, after assurances from government officials. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde promised a meeting with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to address the community's pressing issues.

The protest began on Wednesday, drawing attention to concerns such as illiteracy, poverty, and allegations of bonded labor and trafficking. The protest included a hunger strike and sit-in, highlighting the community's urgent need for support.

State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik showed solidarity by visiting the protest site. Shinde assured the protesters that their demands are justified and would be discussed with the CM in an upcoming meeting in Mumbai, leading the community to halt their protest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's VAT Phase-In Plan: A Blow to Small Businesses

Russia's VAT Phase-In Plan: A Blow to Small Businesses

 Global
2
West Bengal Sees Historic Electoral Roll Revision After 23 Years

West Bengal Sees Historic Electoral Roll Revision After 23 Years

 India
3
Boeing Avoids Prosecution in Controversial 737 MAX Case Dismissal

Boeing Avoids Prosecution in Controversial 737 MAX Case Dismissal

 Global
4
High-Octane Battle: Formula 1 Championship Showdown in Brazil

High-Octane Battle: Formula 1 Championship Showdown in Brazil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025