Karnataka CM Seeks Immediate Intervention Over Sugarcane Pricing Crisis

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeks Prime Minister Modi's intervention over a farmers' protest demanding fair sugarcane prices in north Karnataka. Issues stem from central policy flaws, including the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) formula and related costs. The state urges policy reforms to support farmers economically.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-11-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 22:26 IST
Siddaramaiah
In a significant move, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking urgent intervention in the escalating sugarcane pricing crisis in the northern districts of the state. Farmers have been protesting for eight days, demanding a fair price of Rs 3,500 per tonne for sugarcane, citing inadequate central pricing policies.

The Chief Minister highlighted the inadequacies of the existing Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) formula and export curbs, which have made sugarcane cultivation economically unsustainable in the region. Despite proactive measures by the state government to engage stakeholders in dialogue, the agitation has spread across north Karnataka, affecting districts like Belagavi, Bagalkote, and Vijayapura.

Siddaramaiah has urged the central government to allow states to set net prices post-harvesting and transportation deductions, revise sugar's Minimum Support Price (MSP), and enhance payment enforcement protocols. He emphasized the importance of swift action to protect the state's sugarcane farmers and safeguard the regional economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

