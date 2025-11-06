PM Modi Targets Opposition Amid Enthusiastic Campaigning in Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is gearing up for a series of campaign rallies in the Bihar Assembly elections, targeting the constituencies of Aurangabad and Bhabua. As announced via a post on X, these rallies are scheduled for Friday, with appearances at Aurangabad at 1:45 pm and Bhabua at 3:30 pm.

Following the conclusion of voting in the first phase across 121 constituencies, Modi asserted that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has secured a significant lead. 'The NDA's wave is evident in the second phase as well,' Modi declared, expressing optimism in addressing gatherings in Aurangabad and Bhabua.

In the electoral race, the BJP has positioned Trivikram Narayan Singh in Aurangabad against sitting Congress MLA Anand Shankar Singh. Meanwhile, BJP's Bharat Bind is contesting in Bhabua facing RJD's Birendra Kumar Singh and Jan Suraaj's Jainendra Kumar Arya. The first phase achieved a record high voter turnout of 64.66 percent, setting a historical benchmark. PM Modi, during a rally, criticized the RJD's past governance, labeling it a 'jungle raaj pathshala.'

