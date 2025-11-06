Left Menu

PM Modi Targets Opposition Amid Enthusiastic Campaigning in Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address rallies in Aurangabad and Bhabua amid the ongoing Bihar Assembly elections. After claiming a lead in the first phase, Modi continues to target the opposition, emphasizing the NDA's lead and criticizing the RJD's alleged 'jungle raaj' tactics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 22:43 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 22:43 IST
PM Modi Targets Opposition Amid Enthusiastic Campaigning in Bihar
PM Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is gearing up for a series of campaign rallies in the Bihar Assembly elections, targeting the constituencies of Aurangabad and Bhabua. As announced via a post on X, these rallies are scheduled for Friday, with appearances at Aurangabad at 1:45 pm and Bhabua at 3:30 pm.

Following the conclusion of voting in the first phase across 121 constituencies, Modi asserted that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has secured a significant lead. 'The NDA's wave is evident in the second phase as well,' Modi declared, expressing optimism in addressing gatherings in Aurangabad and Bhabua.

In the electoral race, the BJP has positioned Trivikram Narayan Singh in Aurangabad against sitting Congress MLA Anand Shankar Singh. Meanwhile, BJP's Bharat Bind is contesting in Bhabua facing RJD's Birendra Kumar Singh and Jan Suraaj's Jainendra Kumar Arya. The first phase achieved a record high voter turnout of 64.66 percent, setting a historical benchmark. PM Modi, during a rally, criticized the RJD's past governance, labeling it a 'jungle raaj pathshala.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Applauds India's Triumph in Women's World Cup - A Champion Squad's Inspiration

PM Modi Applauds India's Triumph in Women's World Cup - A Champion Squad's I...

 India
2
U.S. Military Presence in Damascus: A New Chapter in Syria-Israel Relations

U.S. Military Presence in Damascus: A New Chapter in Syria-Israel Relations

 Global
3
Revamped Minerals List Aims to Boost U.S. Economic Security

Revamped Minerals List Aims to Boost U.S. Economic Security

 Global
4
Sudan's Path to Peace: RSF Agrees to U.S.-Led Humanitarian Truce

Sudan's Path to Peace: RSF Agrees to U.S.-Led Humanitarian Truce

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025