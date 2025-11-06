Left Menu

Senegal's Debt Dilemma: IMF Talks and Debt Waivers in Focus

The IMF's mission to Senegal ended without a new lending program, but discussions will continue. Senegal seeks a new loan amid undisclosed debts, now over $11 billion. The IMF is working on a debt misreporting waiver, essential for the loan. Technical assessments are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 23:47 IST
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently completed its mission to Senegal without establishing a new lending program. However, discussions remain ongoing, with IMF officials keen on reaching a conclusion shortly.

Edward Gemayel, IMF Mission Chief, confirmed continued negotiations with Senegal to manage its debts, following a discovery of billion-dollar discrepancies previously undisclosed. The country's lending program was halted after identifying debts now exceeding $11 billion.

The crucial step for Senegal is to obtain a debt misreporting waiver. Meanwhile, technical evaluations persist to assess Senegal's debt sustainability, including potential restructuring discussions. The IMF emphasizes a strategic consolidation path to reduce debt burdens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

