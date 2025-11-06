Uttarakhand Celebrates Silver Jubilee with Ex-Servicemen Conference

In a grand gesture, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the 'Ex-Servicemen Conference' at Haldwani's M.B.P.G. College to mark the Silver Jubilee of the state's formation. A large delegation of ex-servicemen, Veer Naris, and their families attended this significant event.

Dhami, in his address, lauded the contributions of the ex-servicemen and their families to nation-building. He emphasized Uttarakhand's proud reputation as a 'Land of the Brave' and announced plans to enhance welfare benefits for soldiers and their kin. These initiatives include upgrading district soldier welfare offices and increasing financial aid for Veer Naris' housing needs.

Additional announcements included the establishment of a hostel in Haldwani to support the education of 150 soldiers' children. The event also honored 44 Veer Naris with shawls and mementos. Soldiers were praised as eternal patriots, and India's strides in defense self-reliance were highlighted, resonating with Uttarakhand's historical contributions to the military.

(With inputs from agencies.)