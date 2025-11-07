Forging New Ties: Trump's Strategic Play for Central Asia's Mineral Wealth

President Donald Trump spotlighted critical minerals as a strategic priority in a meeting with leaders from five Central Asian nations at the White House. Emphasizing efforts to forge new international agreements, Trump's administration seeks to bolster U.S. supply chains amid rising geopolitical competition.

The meeting's focus on Central Asia's substantial mineral wealth illustrates Washington's intent to challenge longstanding Russian dominance and emerging Chinese interests. Trump described the region as "extremely wealthy," and pledged to strengthen U.S. partnerships with Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

To diversify supply chains away from Moscow and Beijing, the U.S. is pursuing new alliances for critical minerals, energy resources, and trade routes. Key business developments include Boeing's aircraft deal with regional airlines and American company Cove Capital's tungsten mining project in Kazakhstan.

(With inputs from agencies.)