China's Rare Earth Export Surge: October Upswing

In October, China's rare earth exports rose by 9% from the previous month, marking the first increase after three months of decline. China exported 4,343.5 metric tons of rare earths. The total exports for the year so far reached 52,699.2 tons, a 10.5% increase from last year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 09:38 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 09:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a surprising turn, China's rare earth exports surged by 9% in October compared to September, reversing a three-month trend of declines, according to customs data released on Friday.

As the world's largest rare earth exporter, China sold 4,343.5 metric tons last month. This increase contributes to a year-to-date total of 52,699.2 tons, marking a 10.5% rise from the same period last year.

Currently, details on which specific products and countries experienced higher imports remain vague, with more comprehensive insights expected on November 20.

