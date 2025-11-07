China's Rare Earth Export Surge: October Upswing

In a surprising turn, China's rare earth exports surged by 9% in October compared to September, reversing a three-month trend of declines, according to customs data released on Friday.

As the world's largest rare earth exporter, China sold 4,343.5 metric tons last month. This increase contributes to a year-to-date total of 52,699.2 tons, marking a 10.5% rise from the same period last year.

Currently, details on which specific products and countries experienced higher imports remain vague, with more comprehensive insights expected on November 20.