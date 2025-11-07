Left Menu

TACC: Powering India's Role in Global Advanced Energy Materials

TACC, part of the LNJ Bhilwara Group, emerges as a crucial player in global energy materials, focusing on clean mobility and renewable energy. With an eye on domestic and international demands, TACC leverages India's strategic location and expertise to elevate its status in advanced carbon solutions and anode manufacturing.

TACC, a division within the LNJ Bhilwara Group, is strategically advancing India's position as a significant contender in the global field of advanced energy materials—especially pivotal in clean mobility and renewable energy storage. The company builds on HEG Limited's legacy as the world's foremost exporter of graphite electrodes.

Targeting both Indian and international markets, TACC is establishing a cost-efficient, high-quality domestic manufacturing foundation for energy materials. Capitalizing on India's geographic advantage, abundant skilled labor, and increasing demand for clean technologies, TACC is nurturing a distinctive ecosystem ripe for research, innovation, and industrial expansion.

TACC's strategic objectives are aligned with India's AtmaNirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives, emphasizing economic self-reliance and technological sovereignty. With manufacturing facilities conforming to international norms, TACC positions itself as a linchpin in the global EV and energy storage sectors, advancing beyond consumption toward leadership in clean energy technologies.

