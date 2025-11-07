Left Menu

Sebi's Strategic Review of Short Selling and SLB Frameworks

Sebi plans a comprehensive review of the short selling and Securities Lending and Borrowing frameworks, signaling potential updates. The frameworks, largely unchanged since their introduction in 2007 and 2008, require reevaluation to align with global standards. Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey emphasizes a data-driven, consultative approach for these changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 12:36 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 12:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Sebi is set to overhaul its approach to short selling and the Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB) frameworks as part of a drive to modernize the Indian financial markets, Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey announced this Friday at the CNBC-TV18 Global Leadership Summit.

Introduced in 2007 and 2008, respectively, both frameworks have seen minimal changes. Experts have cited the necessity for updates to keep pace with global markets. At present, the SLB allows share lending through demat accounts to generate extra income for lenders while boosting market liquidity.

Pandey emphasized a careful, data-driven strategy for these regulatory changes, reflecting longstanding market dynamics. He acknowledged global investors' confidence amidst FPI outflow concerns, reaffirming India's strong market resilience bolstered by individual and domestic institutional investors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modest Gains Persist Amidst Global Tech Selloff Concerns

Modest Gains Persist Amidst Global Tech Selloff Concerns

 Global
2
European Markets Edge Up Amid Tech Stock Valuation Concerns

European Markets Edge Up Amid Tech Stock Valuation Concerns

 Global
3
Record breaking turnout indicates women, farmers, youth decided to retain NDA govt in Bihar, claims Narendra Modi at Aurangabad rally.

Record breaking turnout indicates women, farmers, youth decided to retain ND...

 India
4
Amit Shah Rallies Voters Against the Return of 'Jungle Raj' in Bihar Elections

Amit Shah Rallies Voters Against the Return of 'Jungle Raj' in Bihar Electio...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025