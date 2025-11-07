Left Menu

Celebrating 150 Years of Vande Mataram: A Tribute to India's National Song

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commemorates 150 years of 'Vande Mataram' in New Delhi, highlighting its profound impact on India's independence movement and cultural identity. The event featured the release of a commemorative coin and stamp, uniting citizens in the national song's enduring spirit and legacy.

Updated: 07-11-2025 13:37 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other leaders (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the year-long celebration of the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram in New Delhi, emphasizing its significance as more than just a national song but a unifying mantra for India. He described it as a powerful symbol of devotion to the motherland, filled with energy and inspiration for the future.

Modi articulated that Vande Mataram connects India's past, present, and future, fostering confidence and unity among citizens. The commemoration includes a special coin and postage stamp dedicated to this iconic composition, highlighting its role in inspiring millions during the freedom struggle.

The Prime Minister reiterated that Vande Mataram transcends its colonial-era roots, embodying India's quest for freedom and dignity. He expressed hope that the song will continue to inspire future generations, guiding India towards unprecedented economic and social achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

