Modi to Launch Four New Vande Bharat Express Trains from Varanasi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Varanasi to inaugurate four Vande Bharat Express trains, enhancing connectivity across India. These trains will reduce travel time and boost regional development, tourism, and economic activity by connecting key routes including Banaras-Khajuraho, Lucknow-Saharanpur, Firozpur-Delhi, and Ernakulam-Bengaluru.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to arrive in Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, following a political rally in Bhabua, Bihar. Accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he will spearhead a pivotal advancement in India's railway network.
On Friday evening, Modi's visit will culminate in a roadshow, before the flagging off of four new Vande Bharat Express trains the following morning at 8.15 am. These operations aim to fortify India's contemporary rail infrastructure, underscoring the Prime Minister's efforts in providing ultra-modern and swift train services.
The new trains promise to cut down travel time substantially, enhancing links between cities like Banaras and Khajuraho, Lucknow and Saharanpur, Firozpur and Delhi, as well as Ernakulam and Bengaluru. This development not only promises to foster connectivity but is also poised to invigorate economic growth, tourism, and cultural exchange in these regions.
