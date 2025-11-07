Co-op Kumbh 2025: Digital Dreams, Empowered Communities

The Constitution Club of India in New Delhi recently hosted a press conference on November 6, 2025, previewing the International Conference on Urban Cooperative Credit Sector, dubbed 'Co-op Kumbh 2025'. Scheduled for November 10-11 at Vigyan Bhawan, the conference is organized by the National Federation of Urban Co-operative Banks and Credit Societies (NAFCUB) with government backing.

'Co-op Kumbh 2025' brings a global congregation of policymakers, cooperative leaders, and technology experts to strategize a digital future for cooperative finance. Themed 'Digitalising Dreams – Empowering Communities,' this event is set to redefine India's cooperative landscape, emphasizing the importance of innovation and inclusivity in financial systems.

Key outcomes will include the 'Delhi Declaration 2025,' which will outline governance strategies focusing on capital adequacy, risk management, and digital inclusion. With contributions from international experts and over 1,500 cooperative stakeholders, the event marks a pivotal step for a digitally empowered cooperative ecosystem in line with the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Digital India' visions.

