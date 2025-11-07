Madhya Pradesh Honors Cricket Hero Kranti Goud After World Cup Victory

In a jubilant celebration at his Bhopal residence, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav honored Indian cricketer Kranti Goud following her triumphant return from the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. Goud, a key player in the victorious team, received a warm welcome and praise from the Chief Minister along with her parents.

CM Yadav extended his felicitations to Kranti Goud, hailing from Chhatarpur, and acknowledged her as a pride of Madhya Pradesh. In a post on X, he expressed hope for her continued success, emphasizing her contribution to sports. He later announced a Rs 1 Crore reward, recognizing her role in the team's victory.

After the ceremony, Kranti Goud conveyed her feelings of pride to reporters, expressing gratitude towards CM Yadav for the recognition. The India team made history by defeating South Africa to secure the Women's World Cup at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium. Goud, despite being wicketless in the final, played a crucial role in the team's journey, ending the tournament as India's pace spearhead.

(With inputs from agencies.)