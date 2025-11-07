Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Honors Cricket Hero Kranti Goud After World Cup Victory

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav felicitated Kranti Goud, member of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025-winning team, in Bhopal. CM Yadav celebrated the cricketer's achievement at his residence and awarded her a Rs 1 Crore reward. Goud expressed pride and gratitude, marking a memorable moment for Madhya Pradesh cricket fans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 15:37 IST
MP CM Mohan Yadav is felicitating cricketer Kranti Goud (Photo/ X @DrMohanYadav51). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a jubilant celebration at his Bhopal residence, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav honored Indian cricketer Kranti Goud following her triumphant return from the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. Goud, a key player in the victorious team, received a warm welcome and praise from the Chief Minister along with her parents.

CM Yadav extended his felicitations to Kranti Goud, hailing from Chhatarpur, and acknowledged her as a pride of Madhya Pradesh. In a post on X, he expressed hope for her continued success, emphasizing her contribution to sports. He later announced a Rs 1 Crore reward, recognizing her role in the team's victory.

After the ceremony, Kranti Goud conveyed her feelings of pride to reporters, expressing gratitude towards CM Yadav for the recognition. The India team made history by defeating South Africa to secure the Women's World Cup at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium. Goud, despite being wicketless in the final, played a crucial role in the team's journey, ending the tournament as India's pace spearhead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

