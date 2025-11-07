Left Menu

NTPC Green Energy's Bold Rs 1,500 Crore Debt Venture

NTPC Green Energy plans to issue Rs 1,500 crore in unsecured non-convertible debentures by November 11, 2025. The funds will finance capital expenditures and support subsidiaries and joint ventures. The debentures will have a 7.01% annual coupon, maturing in 2035, and will be listed on NSE.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 15:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic financial move, NTPC Green Energy has announced its decision to raise Rs 1,500 crore via unsecured non-convertible debentures, with the issuance slated for November 11, 2025. The raised funds are earmarked to propel the company's capital expenditure initiatives, while also assisting its subsidiaries and joint ventures financially.

The regulatory filing by NTPC Green Energy outlines that these debentures will carry a coupon rate of 7.01% per annum, with a tenure extending to 10 years and one day, maturing on November 12, 2035. This marks the debut issuance under the company's latest board resolution.

The company plans for the debentures to be listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), reflecting its continuous commitment to fostering growth through prudent fiscal strategies.

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

