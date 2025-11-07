NTPC Green Energy's Bold Rs 1,500 Crore Debt Venture

In a strategic financial move, NTPC Green Energy has announced its decision to raise Rs 1,500 crore via unsecured non-convertible debentures, with the issuance slated for November 11, 2025. The raised funds are earmarked to propel the company's capital expenditure initiatives, while also assisting its subsidiaries and joint ventures financially.

The regulatory filing by NTPC Green Energy outlines that these debentures will carry a coupon rate of 7.01% per annum, with a tenure extending to 10 years and one day, maturing on November 12, 2035. This marks the debut issuance under the company's latest board resolution.

The company plans for the debentures to be listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), reflecting its continuous commitment to fostering growth through prudent fiscal strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)