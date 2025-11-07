Petronet LNG Reports Decline in Quarterly Profit Amid Reduced Gas Volumes

Petronet LNG Ltd, India's predominant importer of liquefied natural gas (LNG), reported a 5% decrease in net profit for the September quarter, reflecting reduced gas volumes during the period.

The company's net profit for the July-September quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal stood at ₹805.75 crore, down from ₹847.62 crore a year ago, according to a stock exchange filing.

LNG processing at the Dahej import terminal saw a decline, with 211 trillion British thermal units (TBTU) processed, compared to 225 TBTU in the same quarter of the previous year. The firm's overall LNG processing volumes were lower, impacting financial performance. The Board of Directors approved an interim dividend of ₹7 per share.

(With inputs from agencies.)