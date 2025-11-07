Left Menu

Petronet LNG Reports Decline in Quarterly Profit Amid Reduced Gas Volumes

Petronet LNG Ltd, India's largest LNG importer, reported a 5% profit decline for the September quarter of 2025 due to reduced gas volumes. The firm's net profit was ₹805.75 crore, down from ₹847.62 crore the previous year. LNG processing volumes also fell at its Dahej terminal in Gujarat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 18:32 IST
Petronet LNG Reports Decline in Quarterly Profit Amid Reduced Gas Volumes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Petronet LNG Ltd, India's predominant importer of liquefied natural gas (LNG), reported a 5% decrease in net profit for the September quarter, reflecting reduced gas volumes during the period.

The company's net profit for the July-September quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal stood at ₹805.75 crore, down from ₹847.62 crore a year ago, according to a stock exchange filing.

LNG processing at the Dahej import terminal saw a decline, with 211 trillion British thermal units (TBTU) processed, compared to 225 TBTU in the same quarter of the previous year. The firm's overall LNG processing volumes were lower, impacting financial performance. The Board of Directors approved an interim dividend of ₹7 per share.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Enforces Stray Animal Relocation

Supreme Court Enforces Stray Animal Relocation

 India
2
Cyber Breach Shakes The Washington Post

Cyber Breach Shakes The Washington Post

 Global
3
Operation Rakshitha: Ensuring Safety on Kerala Trains

Operation Rakshitha: Ensuring Safety on Kerala Trains

 India
4
Meg Lanning Endorses Phoebe Litchfield as Future ODI Captain for Australia

Meg Lanning Endorses Phoebe Litchfield as Future ODI Captain for Australia

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025