CBI Launches Probe into Suspicious Death of Former Punjab DGP's Son

In a high-profile investigation, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the probe into the enigmatic death of Aqil Akhter, the son of former Punjab Director General of Police (Human Rights), Mohammad Mustafa, and former PWD Minister Razia Sultana. The case, initially recorded at the Mansa Devi Complex Police Station in Panchkula, was re-registered by the CBI under Sections 103(1) and 61 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

The complaint, lodged by Shamshudeen Chaudhary from Model Town, Malerkotla, highlights Aqil Akhter's social media allegations against his mother and sister regarding a potential conspiracy to kill him or trap him in a false case. Days after Aqil's social media reveal, ACP Vikram Nehra noted the tension between Aqil and his family. Despite family denials, murder implications persist, prompting a request for a detailed investigation into digital evidence and post-mortem findings.

Mohammad Mustafa, while lamenting his son's death, attributed it to Aqil's prolonged battle with drug addiction, dismissing murder claims as 'petty politics.' Mustafa, asserting transparency, welcomed the CBI probe. The Haryana Government shifted the case to the CBI on October 22. With Union Government approval, the case, involving Mustafa, Razia Sultana, Aqil's wife, and sister, is under the jurisdiction of DSP Rishiraj Sharma of the CBI's Special Crime Branch in Chandigarh.

