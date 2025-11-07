Billionbrains Garage Ventures IPO Soars: Setting New Milestones in Stock Market Debut

The initial public offering of Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of the stock brokerage firm Groww, has made waves with a stunning 17.60 times subscription on its closing day. Investors showed intense interest in the Rs 6,632 crore IPO, as the National Stock Exchange reported bids for a staggering 641.87 crore shares against the 364.78 crore shares that were initially on offer.

Institutional buyers led the charge with a 22.02 times oversubscription, while non-institutional and retail individual investors also contributed to the fervor with 14.20 times and 9.43 times subscriptions, respectively. This success follows the firm's earlier Rs 2,984 crore uptake from anchor investors, signaling robust confidence in the company's strategic plans.

Backed by prominent investors, Billionbrains plans to direct IPO proceeds towards technological advancements and expanding its business footprint. The innovative move to utilize a confidential pre-filing IPO route allowed Groww to strategically plan its market entry, with the official stock debut set for November 12. This approach is gaining popularity among Indian companies seeking IPO flexibility.

