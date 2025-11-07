Left Menu

Supreme Court Reviews Shami Maintenance Case Amidst Dispute Over Alimony Hike

The Supreme Court seeks responses from cricketer Mohammad Shami and West Bengal government regarding Hasin Jahan's plea for increased maintenance. Jahan contests the Calcutta High Court's alimony ruling, claiming it insufficiently reflects Shami's earnings and fails to uphold their previous marital lifestyle standards.

Updated: 07-11-2025 19:11 IST
Indian cricketer Mohammad Shami (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has called upon Indian cricketer Mohammad Shami and the West Bengal government to respond to Hasin Jahan's plea, which seeks an increase in maintenance payments following her separation from Shami.

Jahan, Shami's estranged wife, argues that the Calcutta High Court's previous order, which stipulated monthly payments of Rs 4 lakh for her and their daughter, does not correspond to Shami's substantial income.

Additionally, Jahan contends that the alimony award should align with the family's former living standard, emphasizing that her employment status should not affect the maintenance rights afforded in accordance with legal precedents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

