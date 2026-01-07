Calcutta High Court Upholds Rejection of CAPF Aspirant Due to Tattoo Removal

The Calcutta High Court has rejected a petition from a candidate aspiring to join the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) as a constable, following a dispute over tattoo marks. The candidate was initially disqualified during a medical examination for having tattoos on his body.

Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya highlighted the importance of assessing a candidate's health condition as it was at the time of the detailed medical examination. The court found the candidate's attempt to have the tattoos removed prior to a review medical examination inadmissible.

The decision, made last week, was based on the fact that the candidate sought to revise his health status by removing the tattoos after the initial examination held on December 3, 2025, but before the review on December 6. The court maintained that such actions could not be allowed under the current guidelines, upholding the original disqualification.

(With inputs from agencies.)