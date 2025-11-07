Left Menu

IGNOU and RAI Sign MoU for Groundbreaking Retail MBA Program

IGNOU partners with RAI to launch a skill-based MBA in Retailing, designed to enhance managerial competencies and professional skills. This collaboration aligns with NEP 2020's vision of strengthening university-industry ties and presents new opportunities in the rapidly evolving retail sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 19:26 IST
IGNOU signs MoU with Retailers Association of India (Photo/@OfficialIGNOU on X). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Retailers Association of India (RAI), to offer a modular skill-based MBA in Retailing.

According to Prof. Uma Kanjilal, IGNOU's Vice Chancellor, the initiative is poised to bolster University-Industry collaboration, a key goal of the National Education Policy 2020. Prof. Kanjilal stressed innovative pedagogy and experiential learning to drive students' academic and professional success. Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO of RAI, highlighted the Indian retail industry's rapid growth, noting that technological advances enhance customer experience while presenting opportunities through the evolution of Quick Commerce.

Prof Neeti Agarwal from IGNOU's School of Management Studies emphasized AI's transformative potential in retail, enabling innovation and efficiency. This partnership will enable industry professionals to pursue advanced education, adhering to the NEP 2020 mandate for industry-academia partnerships.

