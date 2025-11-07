Assam Rifles and Rudram Dynamics Forge Path to Enhanced Skills and Innovation

In a landmark collaboration, Assam Rifles has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rudram Dynamics Foundation, a non-profit entity, aiming to enhance academic and professional skills of its personnel. This partnership is set to advance research, innovation, and training initiatives, according to a recent press release.

The MoU was formally established by Major General Jai Singh Bainsla, SM, Additional Director General of Assam Rifles, alongside representatives from Rudram Dynamics Foundation, during a ceremony at the Assam Rifles Headquarters in Shillong. This strategic alliance seeks to leverage the expertise of both organizations to promote research-oriented education and capacity building, offering new professional growth avenues aligned with civil education standards.

This partnership underscores a commitment to elevating the knowledge and competencies of Assam Rifles members, equipping them for wider career opportunities in the civil sector. During the recent Assam Rifles Inspector General's Conference, held in Shillong and chaired by Lieutenant General Vikas Lakhera, AVSM, SM, discussions centered on enhancing operational capabilities, acquiring advanced weaponry, and reinforcing training and skill development. The conference highlighted the critical importance of maintaining security and preparedness along the Indo-Myanmar Border under challenging conditions.

