Delhi Police Nab Four in Robbery: Cash and Car Recovered

In a swift follow-up to a reported robbery, the staff at PP Subroto Park, PS Delhi Cantt has apprehended four suspects involved in the crime, disclosed DCP Amit Goel. The suspects, identified as Amit alias Kaku, Pawan, Manish alias Churri, and Sonam, were caught and cash amounting to Rs 18,000 along with a car used during the crime was recovered.

The series of events unfolded on November 3 when a complaint was lodged via a PCR call concerning a robbery by unidentified individuals in a car. The victim had boarded the vehicle at Dhaula Kuan Bus Stand after arriving from IGI Airport at 1:30 AM. The suspect group, comprising three men and a woman, threatened and assaulted him, subsequently stealing his belongings.

The perpetrators used the victim's debit card to extract Rs 33,000 and destroyed his mobile phone, before leaving him in a deserted area. Police registered a case under FIR No. 283/2025 at PS Delhi Cantt and initiated an investigation, which led to the arrest of the suspects. Authorities are now probing further to determine whether the accused might have been involved in other similar criminal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)