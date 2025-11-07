Left Menu

Delhi Police Nab Four in Robbery: Cash and Car Recovered

Delhi police have arrested four individuals connected to a robbery, recovering Rs 18,000 and a vehicle. The incident occurred after the victim boarded a tour car with three men and a woman from Dhaula Kuan. Investigations are continuing to check for involvement in other cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 20:35 IST
Delhi Police Nab Four in Robbery: Cash and Car Recovered
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a swift follow-up to a reported robbery, the staff at PP Subroto Park, PS Delhi Cantt has apprehended four suspects involved in the crime, disclosed DCP Amit Goel. The suspects, identified as Amit alias Kaku, Pawan, Manish alias Churri, and Sonam, were caught and cash amounting to Rs 18,000 along with a car used during the crime was recovered.

The series of events unfolded on November 3 when a complaint was lodged via a PCR call concerning a robbery by unidentified individuals in a car. The victim had boarded the vehicle at Dhaula Kuan Bus Stand after arriving from IGI Airport at 1:30 AM. The suspect group, comprising three men and a woman, threatened and assaulted him, subsequently stealing his belongings.

The perpetrators used the victim's debit card to extract Rs 33,000 and destroyed his mobile phone, before leaving him in a deserted area. Police registered a case under FIR No. 283/2025 at PS Delhi Cantt and initiated an investigation, which led to the arrest of the suspects. Authorities are now probing further to determine whether the accused might have been involved in other similar criminal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Himachal's Bold Move: Anti-Chitta Campaign Becomes a Statewide Movement

Himachal's Bold Move: Anti-Chitta Campaign Becomes a Statewide Movement

 India
2
Women's Cricket World Cup 2029: A Game-Changer for Global Women's Sports

Women's Cricket World Cup 2029: A Game-Changer for Global Women's Sports

 United Arab Emirates
3
FAA Faces Major Air Traffic Control Staffing Crisis

FAA Faces Major Air Traffic Control Staffing Crisis

 United States
4
Norris Shines in Sao Paulo Practice, Takes Pole Lead Over Piastri

Norris Shines in Sao Paulo Practice, Takes Pole Lead Over Piastri

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025