Left Menu

Aadhar Housing Finance Sees 17% Profit Surge

Aadhar Housing Finance reports a 17% increase in profit, reaching Rs 266 crore for the September quarter. Both total income and interest income saw significant growth compared to last year, but expenses and non-performing assets also rose slightly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 20:42 IST
Aadhar Housing Finance Sees 17% Profit Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Aadhar Housing Finance has announced a remarkable 17% increase in its profit, reaching Rs 266 crore for the September quarter, a boost from Rs 228 crore recorded in the same quarter the previous year.

The mortgage company reported a total income rise to Rs 899 crore from Rs 764 crore last year, while interest income also climbed to Rs 799 crore, up from Rs 663 crore.

However, the company faced higher expenses, reaching Rs 557 crore from Rs 472 crore, and its asset quality slightly declined, with gross non-performing assets rising to 1.42% from last year's 1.29%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Himachal's Bold Move: Anti-Chitta Campaign Becomes a Statewide Movement

Himachal's Bold Move: Anti-Chitta Campaign Becomes a Statewide Movement

 India
2
Women's Cricket World Cup 2029: A Game-Changer for Global Women's Sports

Women's Cricket World Cup 2029: A Game-Changer for Global Women's Sports

 United Arab Emirates
3
FAA Faces Major Air Traffic Control Staffing Crisis

FAA Faces Major Air Traffic Control Staffing Crisis

 United States
4
Norris Shines in Sao Paulo Practice, Takes Pole Lead Over Piastri

Norris Shines in Sao Paulo Practice, Takes Pole Lead Over Piastri

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025