Aadhar Housing Finance Sees 17% Profit Surge

Aadhar Housing Finance has announced a remarkable 17% increase in its profit, reaching Rs 266 crore for the September quarter, a boost from Rs 228 crore recorded in the same quarter the previous year.

The mortgage company reported a total income rise to Rs 899 crore from Rs 764 crore last year, while interest income also climbed to Rs 799 crore, up from Rs 663 crore.

However, the company faced higher expenses, reaching Rs 557 crore from Rs 472 crore, and its asset quality slightly declined, with gross non-performing assets rising to 1.42% from last year's 1.29%.

(With inputs from agencies.)