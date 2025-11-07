Himachal's Bold Move: Anti-Chitta Campaign Becomes a Statewide Movement

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced a state-wide initiative transforming the battle against the drug Chitta into a mass movement. Emphasizing the essential role of citizen participation, Sukhu addressed a review meeting focused on preparations for the upcoming Anti-Chitta Walkathon in Shimla on November 15.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Sukhu directed relevant departments to ensure timely preparations for the walkathon, which aims to engage youth, students, and various societal sections. The campaign, set to last three months, is labeled as a decisive battle against the drug, with a promise to prosecute all involved in its trade.

Police forces are actively preparing, with detailed strategies shared by Director General of Police Ashok Tiwari. Additional government officials, including Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta and other senior officers, participated in discussions to support the statewide initiative. In other developments, the Tourism Department is proceeding with significant financial disbursements for Kangra Airport expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)