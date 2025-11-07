Left Menu

Himachal High Court Halts Police B-I Exam Amidst Controversy

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has paused the B-I examination for police promotions, set for November 9, due to potential harm to older personnel. The exam's relevance, held sporadically, is under review after claims it disadvantages senior constables against newer recruits. The next hearing is on November 19.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 22:00 IST
Himachal Pradesh High Court (Photo/https://highcourt.hp.gov.). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has issued an interim stay on the B-I examination, originally scheduled for November 9, following a petition challenging its fairness. Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua's ruling has temporarily halted the state police department's planned test, aimed at promoting Constables to Head Constables.

The court's intervention comes after acknowledging potential inequities against long-serving police personnel, who might find themselves at a disadvantage compared to newer recruits more familiar with the syllabus. The test, criticized for sporadic scheduling, was last conducted in 2017, despite departmental norms requiring annual examinations.

Petitioners argue that many constables face career stagnation due to the test, which has been suggested for abolishment in favor of seniority-based promotions. The court has directed respondents to file replies, with the matter set for continued hearings on November 19, ensuring further deliberation on the exam's role in promotions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

