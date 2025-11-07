Grammy Award Nominations Unveiled: Music Stars Shine
The Grammy Awards nominations were revealed, spotlighting top music talents across various categories. Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, and others lead nominations in categories such as Record of the Year and Album of the Year. New artists Olivia Dean and Alex Warren are also recognized as promising newcomers.
The music industry's prestigious Grammy Awards announced their nominations on Friday, setting the stage for a star-studded awards season. The list of nominees in select categories includes some of the biggest names in the industry.
Among those vying for the coveted Record of the Year award are Bad Bunny with 'DtMF,' Billie Eilish with 'Wildflower,' and Kendrick Lamar featuring SZA with 'luther.' Lady Gaga's 'Abracadabra' also makes the cut in both Record and Song of the Year categories.
Newcomers making a splash include Olivia Dean and Alex Warren in the Best New Artist category, highlighting fresh talent on the rise. The competition will be fierce, with the awards ceremony set to celebrate these artists' achievements in the coming months.
(With inputs from agencies.)
