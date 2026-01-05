Left Menu

Universal Music India's Game-Changing Stake in Excel Entertainment

Universal Music India acquires 30% stake in Excel Entertainment, aiming to strengthen its presence in the Indian market. This strategic partnership bolsters Excel's growth, with a new music label and global distribution rights for soundtracks, signaling India's rising influence in the global creative economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-01-2026 15:40 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 15:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Universal Music India announced on Monday a bold move to acquire a 30% equity stake in Excel Entertainment, setting the valuation for the Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar-founded studio at Rs 2,400 crore. This landmark deal was celebrated with industry stalwarts including Javed Akhtar and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The partnership promises a strategic push for both companies. Universal Music Group will gain global distribution rights for Excel Entertainment's future projects, marking a significant leap in the Indian market. The collaboration includes launching a dedicated 'Excel music' label, distributed globally by Universal, along with exclusive music publishing rights.

This move is part of a broader trend of significant investments in Bollywood production houses, underscoring India's burgeoning creative economy. The alliance seeks to blend music with film, aiming to bring locally rooted stories to an international audience and positioning Mumbai as a pivotal player in the global media scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

