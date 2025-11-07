Left Menu

Delhi High Court's Divided Verdict on MP Rashid's Travel Expenses Stir Debate

The Delhi High Court delivered a split verdict regarding jailed MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh's plea for government-funded travel expenses from Tihar Jail to Parliament. The court's decision is pending referral to the Chief Justice for further orders. The case highlights differing views on an MP's rights and privileges while in custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 22:32 IST
Delhi High Court's Divided Verdict on MP Rashid's Travel Expenses Stir Debate
Delhi High Court (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has reached a stalemate in the case of jailed Baramulla MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh, who sought government assistance for his travel expenses from Tihar Jail to attend Parliament sessions. The split verdict from the court's bench leaves the issue unresolved, pending review by Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani argued that the state should cover the costs, citing the constitutional responsibilities of elected representatives. In contrast, Justice Vivek Chaudhary opposed this view, asserting that no special privileges should be extended to a detainee, even if they are an MP, which would contravene judicial custody laws.

With Senior Advocate N Hariharan representing Rashid and Senior Advocate Sidharth Luthra advocating for the NIA, the case is poised for further examination. The decision underscores the complexities of balancing legal restrictions and legislative duties for undertrial legislators like Rashid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rybakina Triumphs Over Pegula to Secure WTA Finals Title Clash

Rybakina Triumphs Over Pegula to Secure WTA Finals Title Clash

 Saudi Arabia
2
ISL Commercial Rights Bid Receives No Takers, AIFF to Deliberate Way Forward

ISL Commercial Rights Bid Receives No Takers, AIFF to Deliberate Way Forward

 India
3
CSMT Train Halt: Unions, Commuters, and Controversies Clash

CSMT Train Halt: Unions, Commuters, and Controversies Clash

 India
4
ICAI Partners with Indian Army for Real-Time UDIN Verification

ICAI Partners with Indian Army for Real-Time UDIN Verification

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025