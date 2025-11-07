Delhi High Court's Divided Verdict on MP Rashid's Travel Expenses Stir Debate

The Delhi High Court has reached a stalemate in the case of jailed Baramulla MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh, who sought government assistance for his travel expenses from Tihar Jail to attend Parliament sessions. The split verdict from the court's bench leaves the issue unresolved, pending review by Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani argued that the state should cover the costs, citing the constitutional responsibilities of elected representatives. In contrast, Justice Vivek Chaudhary opposed this view, asserting that no special privileges should be extended to a detainee, even if they are an MP, which would contravene judicial custody laws.

With Senior Advocate N Hariharan representing Rashid and Senior Advocate Sidharth Luthra advocating for the NIA, the case is poised for further examination. The decision underscores the complexities of balancing legal restrictions and legislative duties for undertrial legislators like Rashid.

(With inputs from agencies.)