AMSS Outage Resolved: Normal Flight Operations Resume at Delhi Airport
The temporary Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS) outage affecting Air Traffic Control at Delhi's Indira Gandhi Airport has been resolved. IndiGo Airlines reports that flight operations are gradually returning to normal, although some delays and congestion may persist. Passengers are advised to stay updated on flight status through official channels.
- Country:
- India
A technical glitch in the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS) that disrupted Air Traffic Control operations has been resolved, with normal flight operations gradually resuming at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport and other affected northern region airports. IndiGo Airlines confirmed the resolution of the issue in a social media update.
IndiGo Airlines expressed gratitude towards the airport and ATC authorities for their swift response in restoring systems. While operations stabilize, the airline warned of potential ongoing delays and terminal-side congestion, urging passengers to remain patient during this transition to normalcy.
The airline reassured passengers of on-ground support and encouraged them to check flight statuses via their website. Earlier, flight operations faced significant disruptions due to the AMSS issue, leading to widespread delays across various airlines operating at Delhi Airport.
IndiGo and Delhi Airport both acknowledged the disruption's impact, emphasizing close coordination with relevant authorities to prioritize system restoration. Officials confirmed that over 100 flights experienced delays, with passengers advised to refer to their airlines for the latest schedule updates.
(With inputs from agencies.)
