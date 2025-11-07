Left Menu

Rajasthan's Big Move: Historic Compensation for Farmers

Rajasthan's agriculture minister Kirodi Lal Meena announced that the state government awarded Rs 1,700 crore in compensation for crop loss this year and took action against suppliers of fake pesticides. Crop damage was assessed through drone technology, with compensation reaching over Rs 150 crore in Kota division alone.

Rajasthan's agriculture minister Kirodi Lal Meena revealed on Friday a notable financial aid package—Rs 1,700 crore—for farmers affected by crop losses this year. This historic compensation underscores the state's commitment to the agricultural sector.

During a briefing at Kota Circuit House, Meena detailed the innovative use of drone surveys to accurately assess crop damage. He assured affected farmers, even those without crop insurance, of adequate compensation. The Kota division is set to receive over Rs 150 crore.

Addressing fraudulent pesticide issues, Meena reported 76 FIRs and the sealing of 18 major plants, with 10 having their licenses revoked. Beyond agriculture, he confidently predicted a victory for BJP candidate Morpal Suman in the upcoming Anta assembly bypoll.

