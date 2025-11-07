India Celebrates 150 Years of 'Vande Mataram' with Harmony and Heritage

The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) today took part in a heartfelt ensemble of the iconic National Song 'Vande Mataram'. This musical tribute marked the 150th anniversary of a composition that has instilled India's sense of unity, courage, and devotion to the Motherland, according to a press release.

The ceremony was attended by senior officials and staff, who also tuned in to a live address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In his speech, the Prime Minister underscored the historical significance and lasting legacy of 'Vande Mataram' as a symbol of India's collective identity, pride, and cultural heritage.

To commemorate the milestone, the Ministry organized a tree plantation drive and a thematic exhibition. The plantation drive embodied the spirit of 'Vande Mataram', while the exhibition traced the song's journey and impact, reaffirming its pivotal role in the freedom movement and continued relevance. The Ministry reiterated its dedication to environmental conservation and national unity through committed public engagement and initiatives that honor India's natural heritage.