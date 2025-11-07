Left Menu

Revamping Consumer Protection: Chintan Shivir Advocates Tech-Driven Reforms

The Department of Consumer Affairs organized a Chintan Shivir to discuss amendments in the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, focusing on technology-driven reforms for speedy grievance redressal. Key discussions included digital initiatives, AI tools, and enhancing the institutional framework to ensure timely justice for consumers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 23:37 IST
Department of Consumer Affairs Logo (Image/X/@jagograhakjago). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Department of Consumer Affairs recently hosted a pivotal 'Chintan Shivir' at Manak Bhawan, New Delhi, to deliberate on necessary amendments to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. This initiative aims to fortify the consumer protection framework and ensure prompt resolution of grievances, as per the official release.

The event featured significant voices including Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi, President of the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC), and Secretary Nidhi Khare of the Department of Consumer Affairs. They underscored the government's dedication to streamlining consumer grievance redressal and emphasized institutional support for consumer justice. Khare illuminated the timelines mandated by the Act for case resolution, advocating for a six-month limit on pending cases to reinforce the government's priority on timely justice.

Technology was a core focus, with initiatives like Direct Benefit Transfer, e-filing, and the E-Jagriti program showcased for enhancing digital efficiency and transparency. Khare highlighted India's international accolade from UNCTAD for the National Consumer Helpline's pre-litigation services. Justice Sahi called for the integration of AI tools while maintaining human judgment at the forefront. Key discussions also revolved around enhancing consumer forums with digital solutions like e-JAGRITI and AI-driven case management to uphold efficient and inclusive consumer rights, as described by Khera and Mishra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

