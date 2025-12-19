Left Menu

China Advocates Stability and Safety in Bangladesh's Upcoming Elections

China has expressed its desire for safe and stable elections in Bangladesh, which is set to hold parliamentary elections on February 12, 2026. This statement comes amidst ongoing political unrest in the country. China has maintained strong ties with both the previous and interim governments of Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 19-12-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 20:39 IST
In a recent statement, China expressed its desire for safe, stable, and smooth elections in Bangladesh. The announcement was made amidst the ongoing political turmoil in the country as Bangladesh looks ahead to its parliamentary elections scheduled for February 12, 2026.

Guo Jiakun, spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry, conveyed China's hopes, saying, "China wishes Bangladesh safe, stable, and smooth elections and believes that various sectors of Bangladesh will properly advance important political agendas and uphold national solidarity and stability."

The statement underscores China's continued engagement with Bangladesh, maintaining strong relations both during the previous regime of Sheikh Hasina—who fled amidst unrest—and with the current interim government led by Muhammad Yunus, who has actively sought Beijing's aid and investments.

