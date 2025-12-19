China Advocates Stability and Safety in Bangladesh's Upcoming Elections

In a recent statement, China expressed its desire for safe, stable, and smooth elections in Bangladesh. The announcement was made amidst the ongoing political turmoil in the country as Bangladesh looks ahead to its parliamentary elections scheduled for February 12, 2026.

Guo Jiakun, spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry, conveyed China's hopes, saying, "China wishes Bangladesh safe, stable, and smooth elections and believes that various sectors of Bangladesh will properly advance important political agendas and uphold national solidarity and stability."

The statement underscores China's continued engagement with Bangladesh, maintaining strong relations both during the previous regime of Sheikh Hasina—who fled amidst unrest—and with the current interim government led by Muhammad Yunus, who has actively sought Beijing's aid and investments.

