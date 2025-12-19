Tech Stocks Rebound While Nike Struggles Amid China Sales Slump

Wall Street's primary indexes climbed on Friday, led by a rally in technology stocks, as Nike's shares took a hit due to poor sales performance in China.

Boosted by Micron Technology's strong forecasts, tech giants saw renewed optimism despite recent pressure on AI-related valuations. However, Nike's stock plummeted 10.2% after reporting consecutive quarterly margin declines.

Economic data indicated less-than-expected inflation, with traders betting on possible Fed rate cuts in 2026. Investors were also considering the likelihood of a 'Santa rally' in upcoming days, while higher volatility was expected due to 'triple witching.'

