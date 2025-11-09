Left Menu

Voluntary SAF progs by airlines will provide value proposition for cos in reducing carbon footprints: Airbus official

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 15:49 IST
Voluntary SAF progs by airlines will provide value proposition for cos in reducing carbon footprints: Airbus official
  • Country:
  • India

Voluntary sustainable aviation fuel programmes by airlines will provide a value proposition for corporates in reducing their carbon footprints, and feedstock collection for producing the fuel will also bring in collateral socio-economic benefits for India, according to a senior Airbus official.

European aircraft maker Airbus, which has a significant presence in India, has also pitched for bringing corporates' spending on the airlines' voluntary Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) programmes under the government's CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) framework.

Globally, the requirement for SAF is estimated at 183 million tonnes by 2040.

Julien Manhes, Head of SAF and CDR (Carbon Dioxide Removal) Development, Sustainability Organisation at Airbus, said a voluntary scheme for SAF will be an ''opportunity for airlines to differentiate and to propose something new to their corporate customers first, then to cargo customers and eventually to private customers''.

India is one of the world's fastest-growing civil aviation markets, and Indian carriers have placed orders for more than 1,700 aircraft. As part of sustainability efforts, the government will soon be coming out with a SAF policy.

Elaborating on the value proposition of having the voluntary SAF programmes, Manhes told PTI in an interview in the national capital that the idea is about selling business travel experience with not only good seats and meals but also with a ''lower carbon footprint''.

In the context of the airlines' grouping, IATA's view that SAF blending mandates without incentives is a ''no-go area'', Manhes opined that creating voluntary demand for SAF will not result in market distortion.

He observed that airlines are reluctant to opt for SAF schemes without incentives because they will incur more costs as the fuel itself comes at a higher cost.

''Voluntary demand is not a market distortion. It is an add-on,'' he noted.

India aims to have 1 per cent blending of SAF in jet fuel by 2027, 2 per cent blending by 2028 and 5 per cent blending by 2030. SAF can be used as a drop-in fuel in Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF), which powers aircraft.

Manhes said the idea is to help airlines in India to develop a mechanism and products for voluntary SAF programmes, and then make sure that the demand materialises.

''If a corporate can fulfil its CSR obligation, even partially through SAF purchase, then the incentive is obvious,'' he added.

Under the Companies Law, a certain class of profitable corporates are required to shell out at least two per cent of their three-year average annual profit towards CSR activities in a financial year.

Manhes also said that feedstock collection for SAF will be a huge opportunity for collateral socio-economic benefits, and that applies to India like any other country.

India has more than 750 million tonnes of available biomass and nearly 213 million tonnes of surplus agricultural residue. Utilisation of feedstock for SAF production is also expected to help farmers increase their income.

A recent study by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), in partnership with Worley Consulting, said that India can emerge as a significant centre for sustainable aviation fuel production in South Asia, and the country's potential biomass feedstock for the fuel is projected to be 100 million tonnes by 2030.

''Regulations, targets, mandates, whatever you call it, will not get us to where we need to be to reach net zero in 2050... You need voluntary demands, '' he emphasised.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Kenyan activists released from Ugandan detention after Museveni confirms arrest

Kenyan activists released from Ugandan detention after Museveni confirms arr...

 Kenya
2
Family alleges medical negligence after woman dies of post-delivery infection

Family alleges medical negligence after woman dies of post-delivery infectio...

 India
3
Arunachal: Three Sainik School staffers held in cadet's death case

Arunachal: Three Sainik School staffers held in cadet's death case

 India
4
Foolproof security arrangements for Tarn Taran bypoll: Punjab CEO

Foolproof security arrangements for Tarn Taran bypoll: Punjab CEO

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s Public Debt Near Crisis Levels as AfDB Pushes for Governance and Policy Overhaul

Nepal’s Democratic Transformation: From Feudal Councils to Federal Empowerment

Africa’s Digital Queens: A Manual for Women Shaping the Future of E-Commerce

Transforming India’s Agricultural Waste into Green Energy and Sustainable Wealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025