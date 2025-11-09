Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Russia's Taganrog restores power supply after emergency shutdown of high-voltage line

(Recasts with restoration of power supply) MOSCOW, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Electricity supply in the city of Taganrog in southern Russia has been fully restored, local authorities said on Sunday. Some parts of the city in the Rostov region were left without power for several hours due to an emergency shutdown of a high-voltage line. The authorities did not say what had caused the shutdown.

Reuters | Updated: 09-11-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 18:30 IST
UPDATE 1-Russia's Taganrog restores power supply after emergency shutdown of high-voltage line

(Recasts with restoration of power supply) MOSCOW, Nov 9 (Reuters) -

Electricity supply in the city of Taganrog in southern Russia has been fully restored, local authorities said on Sunday. Some parts of the city in the Rostov region were left without power for several hours due to an emergency shutdown of a high-voltage line.

The authorities did not say what had caused the shutdown. Local media 161.ru reported, citing the regional emergencies ministry, that a transformer substation caught fire.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
INDIA bloc may win 72 of 121 seats it contested in first phase of Bihar polls: Pawan Khera

INDIA bloc may win 72 of 121 seats it contested in first phase of Bihar poll...

 India
2
Haryana: Vij seeks action against 2 travel agents who sent Ambala youths abroad illegally

Haryana: Vij seeks action against 2 travel agents who sent Ambala youths abr...

 India
3
Delhi: Fire breaks out at factory in Narela, no injuries reported

Delhi: Fire breaks out at factory in Narela, no injuries reported

 India
4
Super Typhoon Fung-wong leaves 2 dead, forces more than 1 million to evacuate in Philippines

Super Typhoon Fung-wong leaves 2 dead, forces more than 1 million to evacuat...

 Philippines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s Public Debt Near Crisis Levels as AfDB Pushes for Governance and Policy Overhaul

Nepal’s Democratic Transformation: From Feudal Councils to Federal Empowerment

Africa’s Digital Queens: A Manual for Women Shaping the Future of E-Commerce

Transforming India’s Agricultural Waste into Green Energy and Sustainable Wealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025