UPDATE 1-Russia's Taganrog restores power supply after emergency shutdown of high-voltage line

MOSCOW, Nov 9 (Reuters) -

Electricity supply in the city of Taganrog in southern Russia has been fully restored, local authorities said on Sunday. Some parts of the city in the Rostov region were left without power for several hours due to an emergency shutdown of a high-voltage line.

The authorities did not say what had caused the shutdown. Local media 161.ru reported, citing the regional emergencies ministry, that a transformer substation caught fire.

