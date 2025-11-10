Dharmendra Pradhan slams Tejashwi Yadav's job promise, calls it unrealistic, cites land-for-jobs scam

Union Minister and BJP Bihar election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday took a dig at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav over his job promise, calling it impractical. Pradhan pointed to the land-for-jobs scam involving his father and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, who allegedly accepted land from candidates in exchange for government jobs.

In an interview with ANI, Dharmendra Pradhan said, "There are 2.75 crore families in Bihar. BIhar's budget is around Rs 3 lakh crores. Salary for 2.75 crore would be Rs 12-15 lakh crores. It is like promising to give sun, moon and stars." He said that the youth of Bihar aspire for financial independence and trust Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to deliver on development.

"The youth of Bihar want to become financially independent and the youth know who can do that. Those who snatched away land and whose politics are limited only to their family, can they do it?... When PM Modi says that two brothers (PM Modi and Nitish Kumar) will develop Bihar, it gives an assurance to the people of Bihar," he said. The Mahagathbandhan, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress, in its manifesto titled 'Bihar Ka Tejashwi Pran' for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, promised to provide a government job to at least one member of every family in the state.

According to the manifesto, under the 'Mai-Behin Maan Yojana', women will receive financial assistance of Rs 2,500 per month from December 1 for the next five years. The Opposition's alliance promised to implement the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). OPS has been on the Congress agenda as the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led government in Himachal Pradesh restored the OPS soon after assuming office. Congress had also included it in its manifesto for the Haryana Assembly polls.

Mahagathbandhan has promised to put the Waqf (Amendment) Act on hold, and to make the management of Waqf properties "welfare-oriented and transparent".The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed by Parliament earlier this year after a detailed debate, with several opposition parties opposing it. The President gave assent to the Bill on April 5. Adding to the promises for the religious minorities, the management of Buddhist temples located in Bodh Gaya will be handed over to the people of the Buddhist community.

The poll promises also include an increase in the current 20 per cent reservation for the Most Backward Classes in Panchayat and Municipal bodies to 30 per cent. For Scheduled Castes (SCs), this limit will be raised from 16 per cent to 20 per cent, and a proportionate increase in reservation for Scheduled Tribes (STs) will also be ensured, the manifesto said. As per the manifesto, every family will receive 200 units of free electricity.

Farmers will be guaranteed the purchase of all crops at the minimum support price, and the Mandi and Market Committee will be revived. Mandis will be opened at the divisional, subdivision, and block levels. The APMC Act will be reinstated. The alliance promised that every individual would be provided free health insurance up to Rs 25 lakh under the Jan Swasthya Suraksha Yojana.

Following a historic voter turnout in the first phase of polls, voting for 122 assembly constituencies across 20 districts in Bihar will be held during the second phase of the assembly elections on November 11 and counting on November 14. These include 11 assembly seats in East Champaran, 10 each in Madhubani and Gaya, nine in West Champaran, eight in Sitamarhi, and seven each in Bhagalpur, Rohtas, Purnia, and Katihar. Six assembly seats will go to the polls in Araria and Aurangabad each. (ANI)

