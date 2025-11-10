Rouse Avenue Court Defers Decision in Lalu Yadav's 'Land for Job' Case

The Rouse Avenue court has delayed its decision regarding the framing of charges in the 'land for job' corruption case involving Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, and several others. The court is now set to pronounce its order on December 4, after initially reserving it on September 11.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) contends that there is adequate evidence to bring charges against the accused, including former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav. According to the CBI, land was allegedly exchanged for railway jobs. However, Yadav's legal team, led by senior counsel Maninder Singh, argues that the case lacks evidence and is politically motivated.

Singh articulated that there were no breaches in the hiring rules and no evidence showing job recommendations by Yadav in exchange for land. Transactions involving land sales were said to involve financial consideration, thereby refuting the corruption claims. The defense insists that all due procedures were followed, questioning the existence of any corrupt practices in the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)