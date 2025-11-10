AgriNext: Kerala's Initiative to Marry Agriculture with Innovation
Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) launches AgriNext to integrate farming with the startup ecosystem. Supported by the World Bank, it forms part of the KERA project to promote climate-resilient farming. With opportunities for startups and farmers, each chosen startup receives Rs 25 lakh to tackle agricultural challenges.
The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has unveiled an ambitious project, AgriNext, intended to synergize the state's farming sectors with the vibrant startup ecosystem.
Announced by the office of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the AgriNext initiative promises to offer substantial benefits to farmers, startups, and Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs). The project is a crucial element of the Kerala Climate Resilient Agri Value Chain Modernisation Project (KERA), supported by the World Bank.
The innovative endeavor aims to spur growth in Kerala's agricultural sector and bolster climate-resilient farming practices. The Chief Minister's Office highlighted on Facebook that farmers, agricultural experts, and entrepreneurs will join forces with startups to identify and resolve critical issues within agriculture.
