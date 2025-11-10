Supreme Court Probes Lethal Highway Conditions After Tragic Accidents

The Supreme Court of India has launched an investigation into the perilous state of some national highways following two tragic accidents, which collectively claimed 33 lives. A tempo accident in Rajasthan's Phalodi and a bus crash on the Hyderabad-Bijapur highway highlighted severe safety lapses.

The Court, led by Justices JK Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi, has directed the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to explain the proliferation of roadside dhabas in non-designated areas, which appear to contribute to these fatal incidents. Concerns about the chronic disrepair of highways despite toll collections were also raised.

Prompted by media coverage, the Court initiated this suo motu case, demanding accountability from the NHAI. 'How are dhabas permitted along highways, leading to dangerous roadside parking?' the bench questioned, underscoring the urgent need for NHAI's detailed reports on highway conditions fostering such tragedies.