Tensions Rise as Ukrainian Drone Boats Target Key Russian Port

On Monday, Russian forces neutralized four Ukrainian drone boats near the strategic Black Sea port of Tuapse, a critical hub for fuel exports.

In response to recent drone attacks, the port's operations, including fuel exports and crude oil processing, have been suspended, according to industry insiders.

A detonation near the coast caused structural damage but no casualties. Russian Railways extended cargo delivery restrictions to Tuapse until November 13, underscoring escalating tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)