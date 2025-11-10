Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Ukrainian Drone Boats Target Key Russian Port

Russian forces destroyed four Ukrainian drone boats near the vital Black Sea port of Tuapse, halting operations in the area. The port, crucial for exporting fuel, had suspended exports following earlier attacks. Extended restrictions on cargo deliveries highlight ongoing tensions.

On Monday, Russian forces neutralized four Ukrainian drone boats near the strategic Black Sea port of Tuapse, a critical hub for fuel exports.

In response to recent drone attacks, the port's operations, including fuel exports and crude oil processing, have been suspended, according to industry insiders.

A detonation near the coast caused structural damage but no casualties. Russian Railways extended cargo delivery restrictions to Tuapse until November 13, underscoring escalating tensions in the region.

