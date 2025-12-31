Odesa Under Siege: Drone Attacks Injure Civilians

Russia has launched a significant overnight drone attack targeting Ukraine's Odesa region, resulting in notable damage to residential buildings and infrastructure, and leaving four people injured, including three children, according to regional authorities on Wednesday.

Odesa, an essential Black Sea port city, has been a focal point during the near four-year-long conflict, frequently subjected to Russian missile and drone strikes which hit not only residential buildings but also critical energy and transport infrastructure.

Governor Oleh Kiper reported on Telegram that the strike drones targeted residential, logistics, and energy sites. The attack injured four individuals, including a seven-month-old child, two other children, and a 42-year-old man as confirmed by Serhiy Lisak, head of Odesa's military administration. Images show smoke and flames emerging from damaged high-rise buildings.