Left Menu

Odesa Under Siege: Drone Attacks Injure Civilians

A recent overnight drone strike by Russia on Ukraine's Odesa region left residential buildings and infrastructure damaged, injuring four individuals, including three children. This attack is part of ongoing aggression focusing on key infrastructure in Odesa, a strategic port city on the Black Sea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-12-2025 11:22 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 11:22 IST
Odesa Under Siege: Drone Attacks Injure Civilians
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia has launched a significant overnight drone attack targeting Ukraine's Odesa region, resulting in notable damage to residential buildings and infrastructure, and leaving four people injured, including three children, according to regional authorities on Wednesday.

Odesa, an essential Black Sea port city, has been a focal point during the near four-year-long conflict, frequently subjected to Russian missile and drone strikes which hit not only residential buildings but also critical energy and transport infrastructure.

Governor Oleh Kiper reported on Telegram that the strike drones targeted residential, logistics, and energy sites. The attack injured four individuals, including a seven-month-old child, two other children, and a 42-year-old man as confirmed by Serhiy Lisak, head of Odesa's military administration. Images show smoke and flames emerging from damaged high-rise buildings.

TRENDING

1
Early Pension Boost: Andhra Pradesh Delivers New Year Cheer

Early Pension Boost: Andhra Pradesh Delivers New Year Cheer

 India
2
Uganda Detains Prominent Activist Amid Election Crackdown

Uganda Detains Prominent Activist Amid Election Crackdown

 Uganda
3
Delayed Launch of Trump's Gold-colored Smartphone

Delayed Launch of Trump's Gold-colored Smartphone

 Global
4
Earthquake Shakes Susanville, California

Earthquake Shakes Susanville, California

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025